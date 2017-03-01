Former Pelicans F Terrence Jones to sign with Milwaukee Bucks: report
New Orleans Pelicans forward Terrence Jones drives to the basket adjacent Indiana Pacers center Al Jefferson during a preseason game at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans Tuesday, October 4, 2016. (Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com Former New Orleans Pelicans forward Terrence Jones will be signing a free-agent deal with the Milwaukee Bucks for the rest of the season, ESPN's Marc Stein and Justin Verrier reported on Thursday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Bucks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Feb 20
|NextPhartzz
|2
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Feb 13
|Phartham
|34
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that.
|Jan '17
|Phart Parts
|3
|Antetokounmpo suspended for 1 game (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|2014 NBA Draft: Kentucky's Julius Randle Could ... (May '14)
|May '14
|brz
|1
|San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Tim
|5
|Spurs 109, Mavericks 103 (May '14)
|May '14
|Celia
|2
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Bucks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC