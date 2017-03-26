Former Bulls guard Tony Snell taking advantage of opportunities with Bucks
Conventional thinking had Tony Snell moving to a reserve role when Khris Middleton returned from injury, and that likely would've happened had Jabari Parker not torn his ACL. But Snell's entire Bucks stint has been defined by opportunity.
