For now, the Suns can bask in the glow of Devin Booker's 70-point game. But what's next?
Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events For now, the Suns can bask in the glow of Devin Booker's 70-point game. But what's next? Devin Booker showed he can fill it up by scoring 70 points against the Boston Celtics last week.
Milwaukee Bucks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Feb '17
|NextPhartzz
|2
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|Phartham
|34
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that.
|Jan '17
|Phart Parts
|3
|Antetokounmpo suspended for 1 game (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|2014 NBA Draft: Kentucky's Julius Randle Could ... (May '14)
|May '14
|brz
|1
|San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Tim
|5
|Spurs 109, Mavericks 103 (May '14)
|May '14
|Celia
|2
