Explain One Play: The Giannis-Snell Dribble Handoff

Tony Snell's arrival to Milwaukee came with a collection of caveats from Bulls fans burnt for years by his inability to develop an off-the-dribble game or find consistent minutes on teams burning out gears on the treadmill of mediocrity. The Bucks welcomed his one appreciable skill , and giddily swapped it out for the manic, cover-your-eyes driving skills of Michael Carter-Williams .

