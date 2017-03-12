Devin Booker hits winning shot, Suns ...

Devin Booker hits winning shot, Suns beat Mavericks 100-98

46 min ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Phoenix finished its five-game homestand by losing two straight - 131-127 to red-hot Washington and 122-110 to the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday - after starting it with a season-high three-game winning streak that included a 109-106 victory over Boston on March 5. Phoenix and Dallas split the first two of four meetings this season, including the Mavericks' 113-108 victory in Mexico City on January 12 with Booker recording a franchise-record 28 points in the fourth quarter, scoring the Suns' final 21 points. Devin Harris tried to deliver a dagger, drilling a three from the top of the key with 2:03 in the fourth remaining to give the Mavs a 96-92 lead.

