Cleveland's struggles without LeBron continue
THE Cleveland Cavaliers continued to struggled without LeBron James in the lineup, while the Milwaukee Bucks stunned the Toronto Raptors. Aron Baynes finished with seven points and two rebounds in nine minutes of action, as the Detroit Pistons blew out the Philadelphia 76ers 136-106.
