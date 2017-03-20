Bucks winning template: Showtime Lakers

Watching the last few games and with Giannis' development in mind, I was thinking that the Bucks, could emulate the past greats, on their way to the title, but realised they're pretty damn close to the "showtime" era Lakers, already . Giannis - A modern day analogy of Magic positionless basketball + the best player for it, b) mismatches obvious to him for PG/SG/SF mainly - not that he shouldn't ever, but he's just too much of an advantage in the guards positions to not utilise, so I find irritating when people say he's a PF since he's both all-around and not too comfortable as PF, excluding perhaps occasional defensive roles though I think he prefers shorter opponents as well.

