Bucks winning template: Showtime Lakers
Watching the last few games and with Giannis' development in mind, I was thinking that the Bucks, could emulate the past greats, on their way to the title, but realised they're pretty damn close to the "showtime" era Lakers, already . Giannis - A modern day analogy of Magic positionless basketball + the best player for it, b) mismatches obvious to him for PG/SG/SF mainly - not that he shouldn't ever, but he's just too much of an advantage in the guards positions to not utilise, so I find irritating when people say he's a PF since he's both all-around and not too comfortable as PF, excluding perhaps occasional defensive roles though I think he prefers shorter opponents as well.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brew Hoop.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Bucks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Feb 20
|NextPhartzz
|2
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|Phartham
|34
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that.
|Jan '17
|Phart Parts
|3
|Antetokounmpo suspended for 1 game (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|2014 NBA Draft: Kentucky's Julius Randle Could ... (May '14)
|May '14
|brz
|1
|San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Tim
|5
|Spurs 109, Mavericks 103 (May '14)
|May '14
|Celia
|2
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Bucks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC