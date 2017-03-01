Bucks vs. Raptors Preview: Bucks Last Grasp at Northern Supremacy

Pulling up from their post-All star tailspin Friday night, the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the perennially contending/snakebitten Western conference foe in the Los Angeles Clippers , 112-101 with 48 minutes of hard-fought basketball in the BMO Harris Bradley Center. Saturday night brings the revamped Toronto Raptors to town who beat the Washington Wizards , 114-106, on Friday.

