Bucks vs. Pacers Final Score: Milwaukee Coasts to Victory over Indiana, 99-85
Well hey, this is fun! The winning streak continues! The Bucks were able to outlast the visiting Indiana Pacers thanks to a large wave of consistent scoring down the lineup and toppled the Pacers by double digits, 99-85. Their winning streak is now at five games and is their longest of the season.
