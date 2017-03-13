Bucks vs. Lakers Preview: Bucks Look ...

Bucks vs. Lakers Preview: Bucks Look for Deja Vu in the Staples Center

16 hrs ago Read more: Brew Hoop

After their exciting win Wednesday night against the Clippers , the Bucks are back at it tonight - and on the same exact court their victory over the Clippers occurred, as the team gets set to face the Los Angeles Lakers tonight at 9:30 p.m. CST. Milwaukee has faced the Lakers once this season, back on February 10 at the Bradley Center.

