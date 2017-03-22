Bucks vs. Kings Final Score: Bucks Sa...

Bucks vs. Kings Final Score: Bucks Sack Kings in Comfortable Victory, 116-98

4 hrs ago Read more: Brew Hoop

Capping their West Coast trip with a proper dethroning, the Bucks made the Kings look more like rubes than royalty in a 116-98 win. Milwaukee found whatever offensive looks pleased them all night, as Sacramento's frontline failed to contain Giannis Antetokounmpo .

