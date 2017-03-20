Bucks vs. Celtics Final Score: Brogdon Comes up Clutch and Seals Win for Milwaukee, 103-100
Rookie of the Year anyone? Malcolm Brogdon made his signature case tonight, running the Celtics ' ragged down the stretch before throwing in the dagger with just three seconds remaining to seal a 103-100 Bucks ' win. Channeling the same quiet swagger he's exuded all year, Brogdon either scored or assisted on Milwaukee's final ten points.
