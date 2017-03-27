Bucks fend off late Celtics rally in ...

Bucks fend off late Celtics rally in 103-100 win

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 22 points and nine rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks knocked the Boston Celtics out first place in the Eastern Conference with a 103-100 victory on Wednesday night. Malcolm Brogdon, one of the leading contenders for NBA Rookie of the Year, finished with 16 points and nine assists.

