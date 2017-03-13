Brandon Knight now declared shut down for rest of season - arguments for and against him
Apparently, Brandon Knight feels like he's been terribly wronged by the Phoenix Suns and now he's refusing to even play for the team that committed $70 million to him through 2020. He refused to play on Wednesday night, declaring previously undisclosed 'back tightness' when the Suns suddenly decided to rest Eric Bledsoe and offered Knight the olive branch of a chance to come off the bench against the Kings after being out of the rotation the prior 11 games.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bright Side of the Sun.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Bucks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Feb 20
|NextPhartzz
|2
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|Phartham
|34
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that.
|Jan '17
|Phart Parts
|3
|Antetokounmpo suspended for 1 game (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|2014 NBA Draft: Kentucky's Julius Randle Could ... (May '14)
|May '14
|brz
|1
|San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Tim
|5
|Spurs 109, Mavericks 103 (May '14)
|May '14
|Celia
|2
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Bucks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC