Antetokounmpo, Snell lead Bucks past 76ers, 112-98

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, right, dribbles past Philadelphia 76ers' Robert Covington during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, March 6, 2017, in Philadelphia. Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, right, dribbles past Philadelphia 76ers' Robert Covington during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, March 6, 2017, in Philadelphia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.