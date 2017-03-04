Another Heslip shooting display leads Raptors 905 to 8th win in a row
At Thursday's D-League trade deadline, Raptors 905 general manager Dan Tolzman opted to stand pat. Despite the loss of Axel Toupane to the Milwaukee Bucks on a 10-day contract, the specter of other potential call-ups hanging over the team, and a likely dearth of assignees from the Toronto Raptors over the next few weeks, Tolzman's message was clear: This is the roster that's gotten them to 29-9 , tops in the entire D-League, and this is the roster that can push for a championship, with the depth to withstand any additional promotions.
