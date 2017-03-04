Another Heslip shooting display leads...

Another Heslip shooting display leads Raptors 905 to 8th win in a row

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Raptors Republic

At Thursday's D-League trade deadline, Raptors 905 general manager Dan Tolzman opted to stand pat. Despite the loss of Axel Toupane to the Milwaukee Bucks on a 10-day contract, the specter of other potential call-ups hanging over the team, and a likely dearth of assignees from the Toronto Raptors over the next few weeks, Tolzman's message was clear: This is the roster that's gotten them to 29-9 , tops in the entire D-League, and this is the roster that can push for a championship, with the depth to withstand any additional promotions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Raptors Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Bucks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i... Feb 20 NextPhartzz 2
News Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07) Feb 13 Phartham 34
News Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that. Jan '17 Phart Parts 3
News Antetokounmpo suspended for 1 game (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News 2014 NBA Draft: Kentucky's Julius Randle Could ... (May '14) May '14 brz 1
News San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14) May '14 Tim 5
News Spurs 109, Mavericks 103 (May '14) May '14 Celia 2
See all Milwaukee Bucks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Bucks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,069 • Total comments across all topics: 279,309,122

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC