A strange night for the Warriors at O...

A strange night for the Warriors at Oracle ends with Isaiah Thomas 'MVP' chants

MVP chants boomed off the walls of Oracle Arena as a point guard strode toward the free-throw line to ice a well-deserved victory against a team he could very well see again in the NBA Finals. Isaiah Thomas , not Steph Curry, buried both attempts, sending the contingent of Celtics , not Warriors , fans into a frenzy.

Chicago, IL

