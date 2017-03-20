2016-17 National Treasures Basketball...

2016-17 National Treasures Basketball Preview

Offering its usual array of autograph and memorabilia cards on thick stock, 2016-17 Panini National Treasures basketball will return for its eighth season on April 19. On average, Panini says there will be eight autograph or relic cards and one Printing Plate 1/1 in every 10-card box for a price tag of around $500. Rookie Patch autographs are the big draw with NT and this year's edition will offer some of the top cards of Rookie of the Year candidate Malcolm Brogdon.

