2016-17 National Treasures Basketball Preview

Offering its usual array of autograph and memorabilia cards on thick stock, 2016-17 Panini National Treasures basketball will return for its eighth season on April 19. On average, Panini says there will be eight autograph or relic cards and one Printing Plate 1/1 in every 10-card box for a price tag of around $500. Rookie Patch autographs are the big draw with NT and this year's edition will offer some of the top cards of Rookie of the Year candidate Malcolm Brogdon.

