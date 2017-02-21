Worst fears confirmed for Ben Simmons

A "HEARTBROKEN" Ben Simmons will sit out his rookie NBA season after his surgically-repaired right foot failed to heal as quickly as expected. The Victorian, who was No.1 in the NBA draft last year, fractured the fifth metatarsal bone during the Philadelphia 76ers' final training camp scrimmage in October and hasn't played a game for the team.

