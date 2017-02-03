Warriors waive center Anderson Varejao to clear roster room
The Golden State Warriors have waived center Anderson Varejao to clear a roster spot on the NBA's top team as it deals with depth issues and injuries Warriors waive center Anderson Varejao to clear roster room The Golden State Warriors have waived center Anderson Varejao to clear a roster spot on the NBA's top team as it deals with depth issues and injuries Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2l1bqXn Golden State Warriors center Anderson Varejao, right, of Brazil, passes the ball while under pressure from Los Angeles Clippers center Marreese Speights during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in Los Angeles. OAKLAND, Calif.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Bucks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that.
|Jan 25
|Phart Parts
|3
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Jul '16
|Browns Fan
|33
|Antetokounmpo suspended for 1 game (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|2014 NBA Draft: Kentucky's Julius Randle Could ... (May '14)
|May '14
|brz
|1
|San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Tim
|5
|Spurs 109, Mavericks 103 (May '14)
|May '14
|Celia
|2
|Monta Ellis of Dallas Mavericks Better Overall ... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Hsully
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Bucks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC