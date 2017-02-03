The Golden State Warriors have waived center Anderson Varejao to clear a roster spot on the NBA's top team as it deals with depth issues and injuries Warriors waive center Anderson Varejao to clear roster room The Golden State Warriors have waived center Anderson Varejao to clear a roster spot on the NBA's top team as it deals with depth issues and injuries Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2l1bqXn Golden State Warriors center Anderson Varejao, right, of Brazil, passes the ball while under pressure from Los Angeles Clippers center Marreese Speights during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in Los Angeles. OAKLAND, Calif.

