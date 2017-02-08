Warriors game day: Will Chicago's Jimmy Butler play?

Coaches: Steve Kerr , 3rd season with Warriors ; Fred Hoiberg, 2nd season with Bulls Projected starters: Warriors: PG Stephen Curry , SG Klay Thompson , SF Kevin Durant , PF Draymond Green , C JaVale McGee Bulls: PG Jerian Grant , SG Dwyane Wade , SF Michael Carter-Williams , PF Taj Gibson , C Robin Lopez Warriors injury report: C Zaza Pachulia and C David West are out. Bulls injury report: SF Jimmy Butler and PF Cristiano FelI cio are questionable.

