Utah Jazz need to slow down Greek Freak again to win at Milwaukee

12 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

When the Utah Jazz beat Milwaukee 104-88 earlier this month, one of the main keys was shutting down the Bucks' all-star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and holding him to just nine points on 2-of-10 shooting. It was one of just three times this season, the man known as the "Greek Freak" has been held to single-digit scoring.

