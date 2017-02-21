Trade Deadline Thread: Milwaukee Standing Pat, or Preparing a Big Splash?

John Hammond might have gotten three team's calendars mixed up, given that there has been little but silence coming from Bucks HQ ever since trading Miles Plumlee for Spencer Hawes and Roy Hibbert . Maybe he had his thumb over the "3" and thought the deadline was February 2nd instead of February 23rd? In any case, the Bucks simply haven't been active...so far.

