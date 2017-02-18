Timberwolves' Towns notches double-double in Rising Stars loss

Second-year Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns scored 24 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in Team U.S.A.'s loss to Team World in the BBVA Compass Rising Stars Challenge on Friday night. In what is the only event with a Timberwolves player participating throughout NBA All-Star Weekend - a stark contrast to the past few years - Karl-Anthony Towns tallied a double-double and would have had a real shot at the game's MVP award if Team U.S.A. had pulled out a victory.

