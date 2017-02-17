Takes a village: 'Greek Freak' got many assists growing up
In this Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, photo, graffiti by artist Same84 depicting Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetonkoumpo covers the basketball field in Athens, Greece, of Tritonas, the first team of Giannis Antetokounmpo. From a scrawny, literally hungry kid kicking a ball around in an open field in the Athens neighborhood of Sepolia to a starter in the NBA All-Star Game, Antetonkoumpo has come a very long way.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Bucks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Feb 13
|Phartham
|34
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that.
|Jan 25
|Phart Parts
|3
|Antetokounmpo suspended for 1 game (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|2014 NBA Draft: Kentucky's Julius Randle Could ... (May '14)
|May '14
|brz
|1
|San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Tim
|5
|Spurs 109, Mavericks 103 (May '14)
|May '14
|Celia
|2
|Monta Ellis of Dallas Mavericks Better Overall ... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Hsully
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Bucks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC