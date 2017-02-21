Suns send Tucker to Toronto, get Scott from Hawks

The Suns traded forward P.J. Tucker to Toronto for forward Jared Sullinger and a pair of second-round draft picks and acquired power forward Mike Scott, the rights to Turkish guard Cenk Akyol and cash considerations from Atlanta for the top-55 protected 2017 second-round pick. Guard Brandon Knight remained with the Suns despite widespread speculation he could be headed elsewhere because he has been inconsistent and not thrilled with his role coming off the bench behind starters Eric Bledsoe and Devin Booker.

