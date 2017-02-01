Spurs' Popovich ties NBA mark for wins with 1 franchise
San Antonio Spurs guard Manu Ginobili, center right, of Argentina, tangles with Philadelphia 76ers' Ersan Ilyasova , of Turkey, and T.J. McConnell during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in San Antonio. less San Antonio Spurs guard Manu Ginobili, center right, of Argentina, tangles with Philadelphia 76ers' Ersan Ilyasova , of Turkey, and T.J. McConnell during the first half of an NBA basketball game, ... more Philadelphia 76ers forward Ersan Ilyasova , of Turkey, tangles with San Antonio Spurs guard Manu Ginobili, of Argentina, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in San Antonio.
Milwaukee Bucks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that.
|Jan 25
|Phart Parts
|3
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Jul '16
|Browns Fan
|33
|Antetokounmpo suspended for 1 game (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|2014 NBA Draft: Kentucky's Julius Randle Could ... (May '14)
|May '14
|brz
|1
|San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Tim
|5
|Spurs 109, Mavericks 103 (May '14)
|May '14
|Celia
|2
|Monta Ellis of Dallas Mavericks Better Overall ... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Hsully
|1
