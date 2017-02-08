Skyforce Beat Knicks Behind Miller's 32

Read more: KDLT-TV Sioux Falls

Despite missing two of its best defenders, the Sioux Falls Skyforce posted its best defensive effort in more than a month to earn a 111-101 victory over the Westchester Knicks Tuesday night at the Sanford Pentagon. With Okaro White and Briante Weber signing NBA contracts, the Knicks' 101 points were the fewest by a Skyforce opponent since a 96-94 double overtime victory over the Northern Arizona Suns on Christmas Day.

