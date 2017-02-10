Running with the Bulls

Season Series - Series tied 0-0 All-Time Series - Chicago leads 68-65 Last Matchup - December 7, 2015 Phoenix won 103-101 Suns' Last Game - Loss to the Loss to the Memphis Grizzlies 110-91 Bulls' Last Game -Loss to the Golden State Warriors 123-92 Suns' Scoring Averages - PTS/G: 106.3 Opp PTS/G: 112.6 Bulls' Scoring Averages - PTS/G: 102.4 Opp PTS/G: 102.5 Phoenix looks to rebound from their rough three game losing skid, losing by at least 16 points in each matchup. Their last game against the Grizzlies ended in scuffle in the waning monents of the fourth quarter.

