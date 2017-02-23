Report: Nuggets acquire reserve big man Roy Hibbert from Milwaukee Bucks in deadline deal

Roy Hibbert, seen here in a May 24, 2013 file photo, was acquired by the Denver Nuggets in a trade deadline deal on Feb. 23, 2017. The Nuggets made a move ahead of the NBA trade deadline buzzer Thursday, acquiring big man Roy Hibbert from the Milwaukee Bucks for a protected second-round draft pick, according to a Yahoo report.

