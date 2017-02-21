Report: Nuggets acquire reserve big man Roy Hibbert from Milwaukee Bucks in deadline deal

The Nuggets made a move ahead of the NBA trade deadline buzzer Thursday, acquiring big man Roy Hibbert from the Milwaukee Bucks for a future protected second-round draft pick, according to a Yahoo report. The move adds depth to an already deep front line for the Nuggets, who also acquired forward Mason Plumlee from the Portland Trailblazers for Jusuf Nurkic on Feb. 13. The 7-foot-2 Hibbert, who will be a free agent at the end of the season, is averaging 5.2 points and 3.6 rebounds in 42 games with the Bucks and Charlotte Hornets this season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.