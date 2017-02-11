The Suns left center Tyson Chandler and point guard Eric Bledsoe home to rest, leaving them short-handed for Saturday night's contest against the Rockets. Phoenix Suns leave Eric Bledsoe, Tyson Chandler home The Suns left center Tyson Chandler and point guard Eric Bledsoe home to rest, leaving them short-handed for Saturday night's contest against the Rockets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.