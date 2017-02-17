No Cousins makes no sense, but then n...

No Cousins makes no sense, but then nothing makes sense

Whether you are Cousins truther or COUSINS TRUTHER, you have to be shaking your head at the Suns once again coming in second place to the team that got what they wanted. Per a rumor/leak to an unknown entity on realgm.com message boards, the Suns offered T.J. Warren , Alex Len , Brandon Knight and the unprotected 2017 first round pick for Cousins and Omri Casspi .

Chicago, IL

