No Cousins makes no sense, but then nothing makes sense
Whether you are Cousins truther or COUSINS TRUTHER, you have to be shaking your head at the Suns once again coming in second place to the team that got what they wanted. Per a rumor/leak to an unknown entity on realgm.com message boards, the Suns offered T.J. Warren , Alex Len , Brandon Knight and the unprotected 2017 first round pick for Cousins and Omri Casspi .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bright Side of the Sun.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Bucks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|2 hr
|NextPhartzz
|2
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Feb 13
|Phartham
|34
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that.
|Jan 25
|Phart Parts
|3
|Antetokounmpo suspended for 1 game (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|2014 NBA Draft: Kentucky's Julius Randle Could ... (May '14)
|May '14
|brz
|1
|San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Tim
|5
|Spurs 109, Mavericks 103 (May '14)
|May '14
|Celia
|2
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Bucks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC