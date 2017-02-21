NBA Trade Rumors: Bucks 'have had no discussions' on Kings PG Darren Collison
According to a report from Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel Bucks beat writer, Charles Gardner, the Bucks have had no discussions on Kings point guard Darren Collison leading up to today's 2pm central trade deadline. Source indicates Bucks have had no discussions on Kings PG Darren Collison as trade deadline approaches at 2 p.m. CT.
