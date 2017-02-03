NBA roundup: LeBron hits 28,000 point...

NBA roundup: LeBron hits 28,000 points in win

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: KION 46

LeBron James poured in 32 points and became the youngest player to score 28,000 in a career as the Cleveland Cavaliers knocked off the New York Knicks 111-104 on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden. The 32-year-old James has scored 28,020 points, good for eighth place on the NBA list.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KION 46.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Bucks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that. Jan 25 Phart Parts 3
News Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07) Jul '16 Browns Fan 33
News Antetokounmpo suspended for 1 game (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News 2014 NBA Draft: Kentucky's Julius Randle Could ... (May '14) May '14 brz 1
News San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14) May '14 Tim 5
News Spurs 109, Mavericks 103 (May '14) May '14 Celia 2
News Monta Ellis of Dallas Mavericks Better Overall ... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Hsully 1
See all Milwaukee Bucks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Bucks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,171 • Total comments across all topics: 278,611,961

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC