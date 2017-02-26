NBA report: Jazz center Rudy Gobert fined $25,000 for physical contact with official
The incident occurred after Gobert was called for fouling Giannis Antetokounmpo midway through the third quarter of Utah's 109-95 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday. A video replay shows Gobert touching the arm of an official in an apparent attempt to get his attention while disputing the foul call.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Bucks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Feb 20
|NextPhartzz
|2
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Feb 13
|Phartham
|34
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that.
|Jan '17
|Phart Parts
|3
|Antetokounmpo suspended for 1 game (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|2014 NBA Draft: Kentucky's Julius Randle Could ... (May '14)
|May '14
|brz
|1
|San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Tim
|5
|Spurs 109, Mavericks 103 (May '14)
|May '14
|Celia
|2
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Bucks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC