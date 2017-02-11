Milwaukee Bucks Teams Up with Milwaukee Public Schools to Open a Basketball League for Local Youth
John Henson pictured center between Mayor Tom Barrett and Peter Feigin, President of the Milwaukee Bucks. Milwaukee Public Schools, in partnership with Milwaukee Police Department, City of Milwaukee Office of Violence Prevention and other community organizations teamed up with the Milwaukee Bucks to announce a Midnight Basketball League, which will be launched in March.
