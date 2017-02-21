Milwaukee Bucks Sign 905 Swingman Axel Toupane

Late Thursday evening, Chris Reichert from The Step Back reported the Milwaukee Bucks are signing Axel Toupane to a 10-day contract. The Milwaukee Bucks are signing Axel Toupane of the Raptors 905 to a 10-day contract, per a league source I have been saying for awhile now it was just a matter of time until Toupane returned to the NBA.

