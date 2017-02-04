Milwaukee Bucks rookie Thon Maker says those affected by immigration ban 'deserve better'
Denver: Milwaukee Bucks rookie Thon Maker has thought carefully about President Donald Trump's 90-day immigration ban affecting seven predominantly Muslim countries and 120-day ban on all refugees. Maker was born in Wau, Sudan, now part of South Sudan, and holds an Australian passport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Bucks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that.
|Jan 25
|Phart Parts
|3
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Jul '16
|Browns Fan
|33
|Antetokounmpo suspended for 1 game (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|2014 NBA Draft: Kentucky's Julius Randle Could ... (May '14)
|May '14
|brz
|1
|San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Tim
|5
|Spurs 109, Mavericks 103 (May '14)
|May '14
|Celia
|2
|Monta Ellis of Dallas Mavericks Better Overall ... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Hsully
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Bucks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC