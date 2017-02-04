Milwaukee Bucks rookie Thon Maker say...

Milwaukee Bucks rookie Thon Maker says those affected by immigration ban 'deserve better'

Denver: Milwaukee Bucks rookie Thon Maker has thought carefully about President Donald Trump's 90-day immigration ban affecting seven predominantly Muslim countries and 120-day ban on all refugees. Maker was born in Wau, Sudan, now part of South Sudan, and holds an Australian passport.

