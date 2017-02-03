Milwaukee Bucks: Jabari Parker Will Be A Franchise Player
After a season-ending ACL injury in his rookie season, all hope seemed lost for the Duke phenom. Two years later, the Milwaukee Bucks have an elite forward in Jabari Parker When he was picked second in the 2014 NBA Draft, it was no mystery Jabari Parker would become a unique talent in professional basketball.
