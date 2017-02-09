Milwaukee Bucks buy a D-League team

The Milwaukee Bucks and the NBA Development League announced yesterday that the Bucks have acquired the right to own and operate an NBA D-League team that will begin play in Oshkosh, Wis., for the 2017-18 season. As part of the deal, Fox Valley Pro Basketball led by Greg Pierce will be constructing a new 3,500-seat arena for the new minor league team.

