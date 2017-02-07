Midnight Basketball Leagues to Start ...

Midnight Basketball Leagues to Start in Milwaukee in March

10 hrs ago Read more: WUWM

The Midnight Basketball Leagues will aim to attract young men ages 17 to 25 to offer them a healthy activity and a safe place to gather. During league sessions, the young men will also be able to connect with community resources such as help with recovering a driver's license or finding employment, and they will be able to interact with police, who will offer mentoring opportunities.

