Miami Heat extend win streak to 12, beat Bucks 106-88
Miami extended its winning streak to 12 games with a 106-88 win on Wednesday night over the hard-luck Milwaukee Bucks, who lost young forward Jabari Parker in the third quarter to a sprained left knee. "When we see anybody go down, we cringe," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said.
Milwaukee Bucks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that.
|Jan 25
|Phart Parts
|3
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Jul '16
|Browns Fan
|33
|Antetokounmpo suspended for 1 game (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|2014 NBA Draft: Kentucky's Julius Randle Could ... (May '14)
|May '14
|brz
|1
|San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Tim
|5
|Spurs 109, Mavericks 103 (May '14)
|May '14
|Celia
|2
|Monta Ellis of Dallas Mavericks Better Overall ... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Hsully
|1
