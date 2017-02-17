McFarling: As UVa honors a former leader, the Cavs' current leader tries to escape funk
Three hours after Malcolm Brogdon had sat at that same podium and talked about the heavy burden of leadership, Virginia point guard London Perrantes leaned over the microphone and did his best to fulfill a leader's least enjoyable task: answering questions about what went wrong.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Bucks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|17 hr
|NextPhartzz
|2
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Feb 13
|Phartham
|34
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that.
|Jan 25
|Phart Parts
|3
|Antetokounmpo suspended for 1 game (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|2014 NBA Draft: Kentucky's Julius Randle Could ... (May '14)
|May '14
|brz
|1
|San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Tim
|5
|Spurs 109, Mavericks 103 (May '14)
|May '14
|Celia
|2
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Bucks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC