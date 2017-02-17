Malcolm Brogdon and Marc Lasry Repres...

Malcolm Brogdon and Marc Lasry Represent Bucks in All-Star Festivities

The NBA All-Star weekend festivities got underway last night with the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game and BBVA Compass Rising Stars Challenge. Both games had representatives from the Milwaukee Bucks competing, with owner Marc Lasry playing on the East team in the celebrity game, and Malcolm Brogdon playing for Team USA in the Rising Stars game.

