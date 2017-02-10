Live By The Three, Die By The Three - Part 3, Now What?
The three-point shot is as important in the NBA as it's ever been, but how much does it actually affect the Milwaukee Bucks ? Is it the main reason for their woes, or only part of the puzzle? In Part 1 , we covered the offense, and in Part 2 , we dove deep into the defense, and here in Part 3 we forge ahead and try to answer some of the questions we still struggle with. Brett: At this point, the three-pointer seems to be something Jason Kidd is more than willing to embrace, given he has the personnel to do so.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brew Hoop.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Bucks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that.
|Jan 25
|Phart Parts
|3
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Jul '16
|Browns Fan
|33
|Antetokounmpo suspended for 1 game (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|2014 NBA Draft: Kentucky's Julius Randle Could ... (May '14)
|May '14
|brz
|1
|San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Tim
|5
|Spurs 109, Mavericks 103 (May '14)
|May '14
|Celia
|2
|Monta Ellis of Dallas Mavericks Better Overall ... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Hsully
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Bucks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC