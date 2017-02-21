Larry Sanders in Cleveland for workout with Cavs
According to a report from ESPN's Chris Haynes, former Milwaukee Bucks center Larry Sanders is in Cleveland for a workout with the Cavs. Sanders, who hasn't played in the NBA since the 2014-15 season, previously has worked out with the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers . Cleveland believed to have workout set with free agent Larry Sanders today, sources tell ESPN.
