Kuchar starts hot in Arizona

Matt Kuchar eagled the par-5 13th and added two late birdies and a big par save on the rowdy par-3 16th hole to take the first-round lead in the Waste Management Phoenix Open. Kuchar shot a 7-under 64 in perfect afternoon conditions at TPC Scottsdale for a one-stroke lead over defending champion Hideki Matsuyama and Brendan Steele.

