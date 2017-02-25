Joel Embiid Says Philadelphia 76ers S...

Joel Embiid Says Philadelphia 76ers Should Keep Jahlil Okafor

Read more: BleacherReport

Jahlil Okafor 's name has circulated the rumor mill in advance of the NBA 's trade deadline next Thursday, but fellow Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid would like to see his frontcourt mate stay in the City of Brotherly Love beyond the 2016-17 season. "We got a lot of talent, and I feel we can use everybody if we want to get to where we want to," Embiid said at the All-Star festivities in New Orleans, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer 's Keith Pompey .

Chicago, IL

