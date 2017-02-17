Jimmy Butler on who he would play with if he had the choice: Kyrie Irving
Jimmy Butler has played with some pretty solid players in the NBA, but when the Chicago Bulls star was asked on Friday who he would pick to play with if he had the choice, with no other considerations attached, he went for one dude: Cleveland Cavaliers PG Kyrie Irving . Now don't get too rattled here, this was all in good fun.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Bucks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Feb 13
|Phartham
|34
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that.
|Jan 25
|Phart Parts
|3
|Antetokounmpo suspended for 1 game (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|2014 NBA Draft: Kentucky's Julius Randle Could ... (May '14)
|May '14
|brz
|1
|San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Tim
|5
|Spurs 109, Mavericks 103 (May '14)
|May '14
|Celia
|2
|Monta Ellis of Dallas Mavericks Better Overall ... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Hsully
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Bucks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC