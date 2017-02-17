Jimmy Butler on who he would play wit...

Jimmy Butler on who he would play with if he had the choice: Kyrie Irving

Jimmy Butler has played with some pretty solid players in the NBA, but when the Chicago Bulls star was asked on Friday who he would pick to play with if he had the choice, with no other considerations attached, he went for one dude: Cleveland Cavaliers PG Kyrie Irving . Now don't get too rattled here, this was all in good fun.

Chicago, IL

